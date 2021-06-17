Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2021

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LAMR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $105.01, the dividend yield is 2.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LAMR was $105.01, representing a -2.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.95 and a 75.66% increase over the 52 week low of $59.78.

LAMR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). LAMR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.39. Zacks Investment Research reports LAMR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.1%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LAMR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LAMR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LAMR as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (LAMR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SRVR with an increase of 12.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LAMR at 4.59%.

