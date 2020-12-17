Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2020

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LAMR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LAMR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $82.75, the dividend yield is 2.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LAMR was $82.75, representing a -14.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.82 and a 167.89% increase over the 52 week low of $30.89.

LAMR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). LAMR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.35. Zacks Investment Research reports LAMR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -18.79%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LAMR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.