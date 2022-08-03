Lamar Advertising Co. Reports Advance In Q2 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $134.11 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $119.52 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $517.85 million from $445.05 million last year.

Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $134.11 Mln. vs. $119.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.32 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q2): $517.85 Mln vs. $445.05 Mln last year.

