Lamar Advertising Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $108.61 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $102.66 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Lamar Advertising Co. reported adjusted earnings of $172.05 million or $1.71 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.4% to $428.53 million from $462.66 million last year.

Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $172.05 Mln. vs. $165.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.71 vs. $1.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q4): $428.53 Mln vs. $462.66 Mln last year.

