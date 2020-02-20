Lamar Advertising Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $102.66 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $95.60 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Lamar Advertising Co. reported adjusted earnings of $165.41 million or $1.64 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $462.66 million from $427.90 million last year.

Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $165.41 Mln. vs. $147.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.64 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q4): $462.66 Mln vs. $427.90 Mln last year.

