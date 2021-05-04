Lamar Advertising Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) released a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $38.24 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $40.40 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Lamar Advertising Co. reported adjusted earnings of $116.70 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.8% to $370.88 million from $406.57 million last year.

Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $116.70 Mln. vs. $113.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.15 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q1): $370.88 Mln vs. $406.57 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.96 - $3.12

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.