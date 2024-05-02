Lamar Advertising Co. Bottom Line Rises In Q1, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $78.13 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $75.95 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $498.15 million from $471.33 million last year.

Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $78.13 Mln. vs. $75.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $498.15 Mln vs. $471.33 Mln last year.

