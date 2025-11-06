Lamar Advertising Co. Reveals Decline In Q3 Profit, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $141.66 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $147.38 million, or $1.44 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $585.54 million from $564.13 million last year.

Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $141.66 Mln. vs. $147.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.40 vs. $1.44 last year. -Revenue: $585.54 Mln vs. $564.13 Mln last year.

