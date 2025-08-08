Lamar Advertising Co. Reports Advance In Q2 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $154.26 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $137.28 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $579.31 million from $565.25 million last year.

Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $154.26 Mln. vs. $137.28 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.52 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $579.31 Mln vs. $565.25 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.