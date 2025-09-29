Lamar Advertising Boosts Financial Flexibility With $1.1B Refinancing

Lamar Advertising Company LAMR announced that it has completed refinancing transactions totaling $1.1 billion via its wholly owned subsidiary, Lamar Media Corp. The move will aid the balance sheet strength required for future growth endeavors.

The transactions comprised the sale of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2033, amounting to $400 million through an institutional private placement. The sale proceeds are to be used for repayment of debt outstanding under the revolving portion of its senior credit facility and the Accounts Receivable Securitization Program.

Moreover, Lamar secured a new Term-Loan B (“TLB”) facility to the tune of $700 million. The seven-year TLB carries an interest rate of 150 basis points over SOFR. It serves as a replacement for the existing $600 million TLB, due 2027, and a part of the revolving portion of the senior credit facility.

LAMR: In a Nutshell

This refinancing offers Lamar enhanced financial flexibility. The extended maturities of the assumed debt will help the company improve its maturity profile and enjoy greater liquidity for day-to-day operations.

LAMR makes efforts to boost its cash flow and alleviate bottom-line pressure. As of June 30, 2025, the company had $363 million of liquidity, consisting of $55.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and $307.3 million available under its revolving portion of senior credit facility.

In the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 6.9% against the industry 's decline of 0.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

