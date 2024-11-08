Lam Soon’s Strategic Investment in New Manufacturing Plant

News & Insights

Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited (HK:0411) has released an update.

Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited is set to invest RMB337 million in building a new home care products manufacturing plant in Conghua, Guangdong. This strategic move aims to bolster supply chains and enhance product development capabilities in anticipation of growing market demand in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The plant, expected to commence operations by the 2026/27 financial year, is a significant step towards sustainable growth and product innovation for the company.

