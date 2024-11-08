Lam Soon Hong Kong Appoints New Board Director

Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited (HK:0411) has released an update.

Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited has announced changes in its board of directors, with Mr. Lo Kai Yiu retiring and Ms. Cheung Man Ying appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director. Ms. Cheung brings over 25 years of experience in various sectors, including finance, retail, and digital transformation. This strategic appointment aims to leverage her expertise to enhance the company’s growth and governance.

For further insights into HK:0411 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.