Lam Soon Hong Kong Appoints New Board Director

November 08, 2024 — 06:41 am EST

Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited (HK:0411) has released an update.

Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited has announced changes in its board of directors, with Mr. Lo Kai Yiu retiring and Ms. Cheung Man Ying appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director. Ms. Cheung brings over 25 years of experience in various sectors, including finance, retail, and digital transformation. This strategic appointment aims to leverage her expertise to enhance the company’s growth and governance.

