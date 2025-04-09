Stocks

Lam Research’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

April 09, 2025 — 04:47 pm EDT

Written by Sohini Mondal for Barchart->

With a market cap of $77.3 billion, Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Fremont, California-based company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. 

The semiconductor equipment maker is expected to unveil its fiscal Q3 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 23. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Lam Research to report adjusted earnings of $1 per share, up 28.2% from $0.78 per share in the previous year's quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. In Q2 2025, the company exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by 4.6%.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect LRCX to report adjusted EPS of $3.73, a 24.8% increase from $2.99 in fiscal 2024

www.barchart.com

LRCX stock has slumped 37.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX4.2% drop and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 12.8% decline over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Lam Research surged 7.4% following its stronger-than-expected Q2 2025 results on Jan. 29. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.91, exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.87. Revenue also beat expectations, reaching $4.4 billion versus the forecasted $4.3 billion. Further boosting investor sentiment, LRCX issued an upbeat Q3 outlook projecting revenue of around $4.7 billion and adjusted EPS of $1 (±$0.10), both well ahead of Street estimates, driven by growing AI-driven demand for advanced semiconductor equipment.

Analysts' consensus rating on LRCX stock is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 29 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 19 "Strong Buys," two "Moderate Buys," and eight "Holds.” Its mean price target of $96.35 suggests a 59.9% upside potential from current price levels.  

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLK
LRCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.