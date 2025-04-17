Lam Research's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LRCX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Lam Research. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $394,084, and 12 are calls, amounting to $940,389.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $53.0 to $90.0 for Lam Research during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale trades within a strike price range from $53.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.1 $6.05 $6.1 $63.00 $305.0K 94 500 LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $7.75 $7.65 $7.65 $65.00 $132.3K 1.0K 173 LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $13.85 $13.65 $13.85 $70.00 $99.7K 105 78 LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.0 $2.95 $3.0 $67.00 $83.6K 3.2K 1.5K LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.45 $3.4 $3.45 $70.00 $76.9K 677 256

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

In light of the recent options history for Lam Research, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Lam Research

With a volume of 9,433,684, the price of LRCX is down -2.07% at $63.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Lam Research

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $90.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $100. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Lam Research, maintaining a target price of $80. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Lam Research, maintaining a target price of $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Lam Research, targeting a price of $92.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for LRCX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

