Lam Research's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lam Research. Our analysis of options history for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 61% of traders were bullish, while 14% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $545,865, and 12 were calls, valued at $1,045,878.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $365.0 and $1240.0 for Lam Research, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale trades within a strike price range from $365.0 to $1240.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/04/24 $61.0 $59.0 $61.0 $700.00 $305.0K 1 50 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $61.2 $59.75 $61.2 $700.00 $177.4K 1 71 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $61.0 $58.05 $61.0 $700.00 $128.1K 1 50 LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $60.1 $55.7 $57.49 $790.00 $111.7K 0 20 LRCX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $118.5 $113.9 $116.25 $750.00 $81.3K 0 7

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segments of deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear cut second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lam Research, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Lam Research's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 559,742, the price of LRCX is down by -2.32%, reaching $751.89. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 30 days from now. What The Experts Say On Lam Research

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1021.5.

An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $1150. An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Lam Research, maintaining a target price of $893.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

