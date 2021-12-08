Lam Research's (NASDAQ:LRCX) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$1.50

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 5th of January to US$1.50. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 0.8%.

Lam Research's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Lam Research's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 20%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:LRCX Historic Dividend December 8th 2021

Lam Research Is Still Building Its Track Record

Lam Research's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2013, the first annual payment was US$0.72, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$6.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 30% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see Lam Research has been growing its earnings per share at 40% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Lam Research Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Lam Research is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Lam Research has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

