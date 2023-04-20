Lam Research's (LRCX) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Down Y/Y

Lam Research Corporation LRCX reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $6.99 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.04%. The figure decreased 5.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading.



Revenues of $3.87 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.82 billion. The figure declined 4.7% year over year. This was attributed to weakness in the systems business due to sluggish memory spending.



Strength in foundry systems and leading edge and specialty technologies was a positive. Improving customer support business also contributed well.



Lam Research’s system revenues were $2.3 billion (58.3% of the total revenues), down 14.9% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure.



In the Customer Support Business Group, revenues for the reported quarter were $1.6 billion (41.7%), up 14.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s number.



Lam Research’s proper execution, expanding and diversifying global footprints and growing installed base remain positives. The company remains optimistic about its technological advancements with a focus on technology inflections, especially in foundry-logic devices, strength in ‘dry resist’ technology and solid momentum in etch and deposition solutions.



The weak outlook for 2023 wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) spending remains a concern. For 2023, WFE spending is expected to be in the low- to mid-$70 billion range.



Coming to price performance, Lam Research has gained 16.1% year to date, underperforming the industry’s growth of 16.8%.

Regions in Detail

China, Korea and Taiwan accounted for 22%, 22% and 18% of Lam Research’s total revenues for the fiscal third quarter, respectively. Additionally, Japan, Southeast Asia, the United States and Europe accounted for 10%, 4%, 16% and 8%, respectively.

Operating Details

The non-GAAP gross margin was 44%, which contracted 70 basis points (bps) from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level.



Non-GAAP operating expenses were $607.6 million, down 2.1% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reading. As a percentage of revenues, the figure expanded 40 bps from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s level to 15.7%.



The non-GAAP operating margin was 28.3%, contracting 110 bps from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 26, 2023, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments increased to $5.31 billion from $4.59 billion as of Dec 25, 2022.



Cash flow from operating activities was $1.73 billion for the reported quarter, up from $1.14 billion in the previous fiscal quarter. Capital expenditure was $119 million in third-quarter fiscal 2023 compared with $163 million in second-quarter fiscal 2023.



In the reported quarter, Lam Research paid out dividends of $234 million and repurchased shares worth $582 million.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, LRCX expects revenues of $3.1 billion (+/- $300 million). The mid-point of the expected range is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 billion.



The non-GAAP gross margin is projected at 44% (+/-1%), while the non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 25.5% (+/-1%).



Non-GAAP earnings are projected to be $5.00 (+/- 75 cents) per share on a diluted share count of 134 million. The mid-point of the range is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.64 per share.

