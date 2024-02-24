Lam Research (XTRA:LAR) Price Target Increased by 19.33% to 832.83

The average one-year price target for Lam Research (XTRA:LAR) has been revised to 832.83 / share. This is an increase of 19.33% from the prior estimate of 697.91 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 622.48 to a high of 946.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.74% from the latest reported closing price of 684.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2847 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lam Research. This is an increase of 197 owner(s) or 7.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAR is 0.51%, a decrease of 7.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 131,303K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,278K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,677K shares, representing a decrease of 9.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAR by 4.25% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,157K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,061K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAR by 11.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,124K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,188K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAR by 0.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,203K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,199K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAR by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,973K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,887K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAR by 11.71% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

