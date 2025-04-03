Lam Research Unusual Options Activity For April 03

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lam Research. Our analysis of options history for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) revealed 39 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $960,197, and 31 were calls, valued at $2,565,776.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $98.0 for Lam Research during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lam Research stands at 1932.4, with a total volume reaching 63,857.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lam Research, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $98.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $75.00 $683.0K 8.8K 7.5K LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $25.4 $25.35 $25.35 $94.00 $443.6K 111 239 LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.63 $75.00 $363.0K 8.8K 5.0K LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.85 $3.7 $3.7 $75.00 $185.0K 8.8K 3.9K LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.6 $75.00 $178.2K 8.8K 5.4K

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

In light of the recent options history for Lam Research, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Lam Research's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 9,668,036, with LRCX's price down by -10.42%, positioned at $66.09.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 20 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Lam Research

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $100.0.

An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for LRCX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Susquehanna Upgrades Neutral Positive Feb 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

