Lam Research Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lam Research.

Looking at options history for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) we detected 30 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $911,253 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,493,298.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $57.0 to $98.0 for Lam Research over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Lam Research's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Lam Research's significant trades, within a strike price range of $57.0 to $98.0, over the past month.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.4 $4.15 $4.15 $59.00 $328.7K 244 1.0K LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $9.3 $8.7 $9.19 $70.00 $229.7K 84 250 LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.1 $4.95 $4.95 $62.00 $225.7K 110 500 LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.4 $6.05 $6.3 $71.00 $157.5K 44 0 LRCX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $4.45 $4.2 $4.2 $70.00 $126.0K 1.0K 303

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lam Research, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Lam Research Currently trading with a volume of 4,240,865, the LRCX's price is down by -0.62%, now at $72.39. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. What The Experts Say On Lam Research

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $940.0.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $880. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Neutral rating on Lam Research, maintaining a target price of $1000.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lam Research with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

