Lam Research Takes Over #59 Spot From Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) has taken over the #59 spot from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Lam Research Corp versus Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (LRCX plotted in blue; REGN plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LRCX vs. REGN:

LRCX is currently trading up about 2.5%, while REGN is off about 0.7% midday Thursday.

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