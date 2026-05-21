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Lam Research Takes Over #59 Spot From Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

May 21, 2026 — 12:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) has taken over the #59 spot from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Lam Research Corp versus Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (LRCX plotted in blue; REGN plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LRCX vs. REGN:

LRCX,REGN Relative Performance Chart

LRCX is currently trading up about 2.5%, while REGN is off about 0.7% midday Thursday.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
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LRCX
REGN

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