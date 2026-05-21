Lam Research Takes Over #59 Spot From Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) has taken over the #59 spot from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), according to ETF Channel
. Below is a chart of Lam Research Corp versus Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (LRCX plotted in blue; REGN plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LRCX vs. REGN:
LRCX is currently trading up about 2.5%, while REGN is off about 0.7% midday Thursday.
Favorites »
Also see:
Cheap Technology Stocks
LEI Options Chain
Compound Returns Calculator
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.