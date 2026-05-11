Lam Research Stock Trades Near 52-Week High: Buy More or Book Profits?

Lam Research Corporation LRCX shares have been outperformers in the broader semiconductor industry, powered by solid financial health and strong demand for its wafer fabrication equipment and services used for chip manufacturing. The stock closed at $294.05 on May 8, closer to its recently hit 52-week high of $298, reflecting strong investor confidence in LRCX’s prospects.

Lam Research shares have soared 257.5% over the trailing 12 months, outperforming the broader Zacks Electronics – Semiconductor industry’s 105.2% surge. The impressive rally in the share price has placed LRCX among the top performers in the semiconductor space.

The stock has also outpaced the gains of other major semiconductor equipment providers, including Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT, KLA Corporation KLAC and ASML Holding N.V. ASML. Over the trailing 12 months, shares of Applied Materials, KLA Corporation and ASML Holding have surged 159.2%, 145.8% and 112.2%, respectively.

This outperformance shows investors are becoming increasingly confident in Lam Research’s long-term story, even in a volatile market shaped by trade conflicts and geopolitical risks. We believe this momentum is grounded in strong fundamentals, and LRCX’s long-term outlook justifies a buy position for now.

Lam Research One-Year Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AI Boom Keeps Driving Lam Research’s Prospects

Lam Research is capitalizing on artificial intelligence (AI) trends. It builds the tools chipmakers need to manufacture next-generation semiconductors, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and chips used in advanced packaging. These technologies are vital for powering AI and cloud data centers.

Lam Research’s products are not only critical but also innovative. For example, its ALTUS ALD tool uses molybdenum to improve speed and efficiency in chip production. Another product, the Aether platform, helps chipmakers achieve higher performance and density. These are essential capabilities as demand for advanced AI chips continues to increase.

In 2025, Lam Research’s revenues from advanced packaging grew significantly, and management anticipates more than 50% year-over-year growth for 2026. The industry’s migration to backside power distribution and dry-resist processing presents growth opportunities for LRCX’s cutting-edge fabrication solutions.

These trends are aiding Lam Research’s financial performance. The company has demonstrated consistent execution, maintaining quarterly revenues of more than $5 billion for the past four consecutive quarters, reflecting solid demand from leading chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung.

Lam Research’s Financial Results Show Real Strength

Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, geopolitical issues, and trade and tariff wars, LRCX’s financials remain impressive. In the company’s last reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, total revenues rose 24% year over year to $5.84 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%, primarily driven by continued demand across the Systems and Customer Support Business Group segments.

Lam Research reported third-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.47 per share, which topped the consensus mark by 8.1%. The bottom line also increased 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lam Research Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lam Research Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lam Research Corporation Quote

Expanding its manufacturing operations in Asia has helped the company lower costs and improve margins. In the third quarter, Lam Research’s non-GAAP operating margin rose to 35%, up 220 basis points from the year-ago quarter, which is impressive, considering the challenging macroeconomic environment.

This strong financial performance reinforces Lam Research’s resilience in navigating an evolving semiconductor cycle. As demand grows for advanced nodes, LRCX’s specialized technology in etch and deposition tools for high-aspect-ratio structures positions it well to capitalize on this trend. The company’s third-quarter results also highlight its effective cost management, which has enabled sustained profitability.

With AI-driven investments accelerating, Lam Research’s leading position in etch and deposition makes it a key beneficiary of the ongoing semiconductor spending cycle. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 revenues implies a year-over-year increase of 25% and 29.7%, respectively. The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates growth of 37% and 36.2%, respectively.

LRCX’s Steady Growth Outlook Justifies Premium Valuation

Valuation-wise, Lam Research is overvalued, as suggested by the Zacks Value Score of F.

In terms of forward 12-month Price/Earnings (P/E), LRCX shares are trading at 39.52X, higher than the sector’s 35.53X. However, we believe that the company’s steady earnings growth and rising AI-linked demand justify the premium valuation.

Lam Research Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Compared with major semiconductor equipment providers, LRCX trades at a higher P/E multiple than KLAC, ASML and AMAT. At present, KLA Corporation, ASML Holding and Applied Materials have forward 12-month P/E multiples of 38.94, 38.85 and 34.29, respectively.

Conclusion: Buy LRCX Stock for Now

Lam Research’s strong technological foundation and strategic focus on high-growth markets like AI and HPC make it a compelling long-term investment. The company’s innovation and operational efficiency provide a solid foundation for future growth. Considering these factors, accumulating LRCX stock appears to be the most prudent strategy for investors.

Lam Research carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.