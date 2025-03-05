Is Lam Research Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $98.1 billion, Fremont, California-based Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is a leading global supplier of semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment and services, specializing in nanoscale applications, plasma, fluidics, and advanced systems engineering. Its innovative products help customers manufacture high-performance semiconductor devices used in electronics such as smartphones, computers, and automotive systems.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Lam Research fits right into that category. The company provides a wide range of solutions, including deposition, etch, and wafer cleaning systems, serving major semiconductor manufacturers worldwide.
Despite falling 32.4% from its 52-week high of $113 reached in July 2024, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker have dipped 2.3% over the past three months, a milder drop compared to the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 5.1% decline over the same time frame.
In the longer term, LRCX stock is up 5.8% on a YTD basis, outperforming SPX’s 1.8% dip. However, shares of Lam Research have decreased 21.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind SPX’s 12.6% return over the same time frame.
Despite recent fluctuations, LRCX has been trading below its 50-day moving average since mid-July last year. Also, the stock has remained below its 200-day moving average since August last year.
Lam Research stock jumped 7.4% following its Q2 2025 earnings release on Jan. 29. The company reported Q2 revenue of $4.4 billion and an adjusted EPS of $7.52, surpassing analysts' estimates. Additionally, Lam forecasted Q3 revenue of $4.7 billion (±$300 million), significantly above Wall Street’s estimate, driven by AI-related demand for advanced chip-making equipment. Investor confidence was further boosted by management’s expectation that growth from non-Chinese customers would outpace any sales decline in China during 2025.
Also, Lam Research has outpaced its rival Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), which has seen a 6% YTD drop and a 27% decline over the past 52 weeks.
Despite LRCX’s outperformance relative to SPX on a YTD basis, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 29 analysts covering the stock, and as of writing, LRCX is trading below the mean price target of $96.35.On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
