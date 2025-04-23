Markets
LRCX

Lam Research Reports Q3 Profit Growth, Issues Strong Further Outlook

April 23, 2025 — 05:15 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) reported net income of $1.33 billion for the fiscal third quarter ended March 30, 2025, up from $965.8 million in the same period a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to $1.03 from $0.73, reflecting strong operational performance and improved margins.

Revenue for the quarter rose 24 percent to $4.72 billion from $3.79 billion in the prior-year period, driven by robust demand across its semiconductor processing equipment portfolio.

Looking ahead, Lam Research expects revenue of approximately $5.00 billion, plus or minus $300 million, for the quarter ending June 29, 2025. Net income per diluted share is expected to be $1.20, plus or minus $0.10, based on a diluted share count of approximately 1.28 billion.

LRCX closed Wednesday's trading at $66.73, up $3.25 or 5.12 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LRCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.