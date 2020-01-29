Lam Research Q2 Results Beat Street View

(RTTNews) - Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $514.5 million or $3.43 per share, down from $568.9 million or $3.51 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings for the quarter were $4.01 per share.

Second-quarter revenues were $2.58 billion, up from $2.52 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $3.85 per share and revenues of $2.51 billion for the quarter.

"Lam closed out calendar 2019 with strong December quarter results," said Tim Archer, Lam Research's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are executing at a high level in an improving wafer fabrication equipment environment and building a powerful pipeline of new products to fuel future growth."

