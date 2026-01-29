Lam Research Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Lam Research LRCX reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

LRCX reported second-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.27 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. The bottom line increased 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, LRCX reported revenues of $5.34 billion, which surpassed the consensus mark by 2.1%. The top line rose 22% from the year-ago quarter’s $4.38 billion.

LRCX’s Q2 Revenues in Detail

Lam Research’s Systems revenues were $3.36 billion (62.8% of total revenues), down 5.4% from the previous quarter and up 28% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Systems revenues was pegged at $3.44 billion.

In the Customer Support Business Group, revenues were $1.99 billion, comprising 37.2% of total revenues. This marks an 11.9% rise from the previous quarter’s $1.78 billion, and a 13.5% increase from the year-ago period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Customer Support Business Group revenues was pegged at $1.78 billion.

During the quarter, China contributed 35% of total revenues, Taiwan 20%, and Korea 20%. Other regions like Japan contributed 10%, the United States 5%, Southeast Asia 8%, and Europe 2%.

Operating Details of LRCX

Lam Research’s non-GAAP gross margin declined to 49.7%, down 90 basis points from 50.6% in the previous quarter.

Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased to $827.49 million, down 0.5% from $831.92 million. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating expenses declined to 15.5% in the second quarter from 15.6% in the first quarter.

The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 70 basis points sequentially to 34.3%.

LRCX’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec. 28, 2025, Lam Research held $6.18 billion in cash and cash equivalents, down from $6.69 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

Cash flow from operating activities decreased to $1.48 billion, down from $1.78 billion in the previous quarter.

During the quarter, Lam Research paid dividends totaling $327.5 million and repurchased shares worth $1.47 billion.

LRCX Provides Strong Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Lam Research projects revenues to be $5.7 billion (+/- $300 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal third quarter is pegged at $5.38 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 14%.

The company expects a non-GAAP gross margin of 49% (+/-1%) and a non-GAAP operating margin of 34% (+/-1%).

Non-GAAP earnings per share are projected to be $1.35 (+/- $0.10), with a diluted share count of 1.26 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second quarter is pegged at $1.20 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 15.4%.

