(RTTNews) - Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) will present at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4:15 PM ET on Dec. 3, 2024.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.lamresearch.com/events?_ga=2.33432317.2144278086.1733239141-1875452535.1733239141

