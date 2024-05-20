Lam Research Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lam Research.

Looking at options history for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) we detected 36 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $283,500 and 29, calls, for a total amount of $1,140,773.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $590.0 to $1060.0 for Lam Research during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale trades within a strike price range from $590.0 to $1060.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $50.6 $50.55 $50.6 $945.00 $86.0K 33 17 LRCX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/07/24 $29.05 $27.7 $28.45 $935.00 $68.2K 9 24 LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $17.1 $16.65 $16.65 $940.00 $66.6K 25 167 LRCX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $134.7 $129.3 $132.4 $980.00 $66.2K 2 5 LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $12.7 $12.55 $12.55 $950.00 $51.4K 146 1.9K

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segments of deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear cut second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lam Research, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now? With a volume of 332,566, the price of LRCX is up 3.27% at $941.85. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days. What The Experts Say On Lam Research

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1010.0.

An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $850. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Lam Research with a target price of $950. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Lam Research, targeting a price of $1000. An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Lam Research, maintaining a target price of $1150. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $1100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lam Research options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.