Lam Research options imply 6.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Lam Research (LRCX) is 1.1x normal with calls leading puts 7:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.1%, or $4.38, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.8%.
