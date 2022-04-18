Lam Research (LRCX) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Lam Research Corporation LRCX is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Apr 20.



For the fiscal third quarter, the company expects revenues of $4.25 billion (+/- $300 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.25 billion, indicating growth of 10.4% from the year-ago reported figure.



The company anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share of $7.45 (+/- 75 cents) for third-quarter fiscal 2022. The consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at $7.48, indicating a 0.1% fall from the prior-year reported figure. Notably, the estimate has been revised downward 0.5% over the past 30 days.



It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 6.32%.

Key Factors to Consider

Solid momentum across 3D NAND manufacturers for critical applications is likely to have been a major tailwind for the company in the to-be-reported quarter.



Its robust NAND, DRAM, foundry and logic segments are expected to have continued driving top-line growth in the fiscal third quarter.



The growing adoption of DRAM and NAND, owing to the ongoing transition to a new data-enabled economy, is expected to have been a major tailwind.



Strengthening foundry-logic spending, including leading-edge nodes, is expected to have been the key catalyst for the company.



Strong demand in key electronic categories, including PCs, storage and networking, owing to the growing work and learn-from-home trends, is expected to have continued benefiting the company in the quarter under review.



The growing proliferation of 5G, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things is likely to have continued bolstering the adoption rate of the company’s advanced semiconductor and memory solutions in the fiscal third quarter.



However, Lam Research has been facing significant competition in all product and service categories in the semiconductor capital equipment market. The impacts of this are likely to get reflected in the upcoming results.



Uncertainties arising from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are expected to have been major concerns. Additionally, headwinds related to foreign currency fluctuations are likely to have been overhangs.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lam Research this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Lam Research currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -4.99%.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.



Apple AAPL has an Earnings ESP of +1.78% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Apple is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Apr 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAPL’s earnings is pegged at $1.43 per share, suggesting an increase of 2.1% from the prior year’s reported figure.



Fortive FTV has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Fortive is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTV’s earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, which suggests an increase of 7.9% from the prior year’s reported figure.



WESCO International WCC has an Earnings ESP of +10.46% and is Zacks #2 Ranked at present.



WESCO is expected to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WCC’s earnings is pegged at $2.20 per share, which suggests an increase of 53.8% from the prior year’s reported figure.



