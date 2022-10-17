Lam Research (LRCX) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Lam Research Corporation LRCX is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Oct 19.



For the fiscal first quarter, the company expects revenues of $4.9 billion (+/- $300 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.92 billion, indicating growth of 14.2% from the year-ago reported figure.



The company anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share of $9.50 (+/- 75 cents) for first-quarter fiscal 2023. The consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at $9.54, indicating a 14.1% rise from the prior-year reported figure. Notably, the estimate has been revised upward 0.1% over the past 30 days.



Lam Research surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once, the average surprise being 5.85%.

Key Factors to Consider

The company’s robust NAND, DRAM, foundry and logic segments are expected to have continued driving top-line growth in the fiscal first quarter.



The growing adoption of DRAM and NAND, owing to the ongoing transition to a new data-enabled economy, is expected to have been a major tailwind.



Strengthening foundry-logic spending, including leading-edge nodes, is expected to have been the key catalyst for the company.



Increasing semiconductor demand, strengthening foundry-logic spending, expanding semiconductor content in end devices and rising device complexity are likely to have acted as tailwinds.



The growing proliferation of 5G, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things is likely to have continued bolstering the adoption rate of the company’s advanced semiconductor and memory solutions in the fiscal first quarter.



However, Lam Research has been facing significant competition in all product and service categories in the semiconductor capital equipment market. The impacts of this are likely to get reflected in the upcoming results.



Global supply challenges and macro headwinds in consumer-focused markets are expected to have been major concerns. Risks related to foreign currency fluctuations are likely to have been other overhangs

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lam Research this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Lam Research currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and an Earnings ESP of +0.44%.

