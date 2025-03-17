Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Lam Research (LRCX) ended the recent trading session at $78.31, demonstrating a -0.48% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

Shares of the semiconductor equipment maker witnessed a loss of 4.91% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 11.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.69%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lam Research in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Lam Research is projected to report earnings of $1 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.21%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.65 billion, showing a 22.62% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.73 per share and revenue of $17.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.75% and +18.91%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.94% higher. Lam Research is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lam Research is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.33.

Investors should also note that LRCX has a PEG ratio of 1.29 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. LRCX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

