Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $78.34, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.4%.

The semiconductor equipment maker's stock has climbed by 5.85% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.75%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lam Research in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.87, marking a 16% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.31 billion, up 14.61% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.52 per share and revenue of $17.29 billion, indicating changes of +17.73% and +16.01%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lam Research. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.06% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lam Research is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Lam Research is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.33.

Meanwhile, LRCX's PEG ratio is currently 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

