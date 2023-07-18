Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lam Research (LRCX) closed the most recent trading day at $655.94, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had gained 7.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lam Research as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.03, down 43.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.12 billion, down 32.73% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lam Research is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Lam Research's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.86. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.05.

Investors should also note that LRCX has a PEG ratio of 10.49 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.