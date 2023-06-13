Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $625.54, marking a -0.32% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had gained 13.63% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lam Research as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.03, down 43.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.12 billion, down 32.73% from the year-ago period.

LRCX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $33.19 per share and revenue of $17.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.21% and +0.65%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lam Research is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lam Research is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.76.

Meanwhile, LRCX's PEG ratio is currently 7.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.