Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $564.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.61% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 7.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.05% in that time.

LRCX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 20, 2021. In that report, analysts expect LRCX to post earnings of $8.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 43.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.3 billion, up 35.46% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $33.45 per share and revenue of $17.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.8% and +20.44%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LRCX should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LRCX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, LRCX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.46, which means LRCX is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that LRCX currently has a PEG ratio of 1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

