Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $524.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 6.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LRCX as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LRCX to post earnings of $6.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 64.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.7 billion, up 47.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.81 per share and revenue of $14.09 billion, which would represent changes of +55.55% and +40.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LRCX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LRCX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note LRCX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.6, which means LRCX is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that LRCX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX): Free Stock Analysis Report



