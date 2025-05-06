Is Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Lam Research (LRCX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lam Research is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 608 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lam Research is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRCX's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, LRCX has moved about 2.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -8%. This shows that Lam Research is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Daikin Industries (DKILY). The stock has returned 3.2% year-to-date.

For Daikin Industries, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lam Research belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 13.1% so far this year, so LRCX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Daikin Industries, however, belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Currently, this 34-stock industry is ranked #143. The industry has moved -6.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Lam Research and Daikin Industries. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

