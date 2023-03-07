Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -1.15%: What You Should Know

Lam Research (LRCX) closed the most recent trading day at $479.66, moving -1.15% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.53% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 6.86% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lam Research as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.53, down 11.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.82 billion, down 5.86% from the year-ago period.

LRCX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $33.30 per share and revenue of $17.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.54% and +2.41%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Lam Research is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lam Research currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.44, so we one might conclude that Lam Research is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that LRCX currently has a PEG ratio of 8.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

