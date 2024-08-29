Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $797.32, marking a -0.97% move from the previous day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.23%.

The semiconductor equipment maker's stock has dropped by 12.61% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.55%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lam Research in its upcoming release. On that day, Lam Research is projected to report earnings of $8 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.05 billion, up 16.3% from the prior-year quarter.

LRCX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $35.20 per share and revenue of $17.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.57% and +16.13%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.15% downward. At present, Lam Research boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Lam Research is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.87. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.31 of its industry.

Meanwhile, LRCX's PEG ratio is currently 1.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

