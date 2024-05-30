Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know

Lam Research (LRCX) ended the recent trading session at $950.70, demonstrating a -0.27% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.86%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had gained 9.81% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lam Research in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $7.52, indicating a 25.75% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.81 billion, reflecting a 18.91% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $29.67 per share and revenue of $14.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.17% and -14.83%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.17% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lam Research is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Lam Research is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 32.13. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.97 for its industry.

One should further note that LRCX currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.08.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.