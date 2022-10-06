Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $397.60, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 7.43% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lam Research as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 19, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $9.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.92 billion, up 14.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $37.34 per share and revenue of $19.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.74% and +11.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% lower. Lam Research currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Lam Research is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.22, so we one might conclude that Lam Research is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that LRCX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



