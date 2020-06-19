Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Lam Research (LRCX) closed the most recent trading day at $314.70, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LRCX as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LRCX to post earnings of $4.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.72 billion, up 15.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.39 per share and revenue of $10.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.77% and +3.71%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LRCX should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LRCX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LRCX has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.46 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.27, which means LRCX is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that LRCX has a PEG ratio of 1.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.6 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.