Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves 0.01%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $507.51, marking a +0.01% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had gained 6.39% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Lam Research will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 19, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $6.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.82 billion, down 5.86% from the prior-year quarter.

LRCX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $33.30 per share and revenue of $17.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.54% and +2.41%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lam Research is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lam Research currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.3, which means Lam Research is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, LRCX's PEG ratio is currently 8.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LRCX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

