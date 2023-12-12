Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Lam Research (LRCX) ending at $731.24, denoting a -0.59% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.46% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had gained 9.23% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.85% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lam Research in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.05, down 34.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.71 billion, indicating a 29.72% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $27.65 per share and a revenue of $14.66 billion, representing changes of -19.08% and -15.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lam Research. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Lam Research boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lam Research is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.6. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.68.

Meanwhile, LRCX's PEG ratio is currently 5.09. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.