Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Lam Research (LRCX) closed the most recent trading day at $72.84, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.63%.

The semiconductor equipment maker's shares have seen a decrease of 7.31% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lam Research in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 23, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.80, reflecting a 15.94% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.05 billion, indicating a 16.3% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.23 per share and a revenue of $17.18 billion, signifying shifts of +8.03% and +15.25%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lam Research. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.09% lower. Right now, Lam Research possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Lam Research is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.61. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.84 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that LRCX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 107, this industry ranks in the top 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

