Lam Research (LRCX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $262.54, changing hands as low as $258.21 per share. Lam Research Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LRCX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LRCX's low point in its 52 week range is $171.04 per share, with $344.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $259.38. The LRCX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.