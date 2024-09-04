Lam Research (LRCX) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $764.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

The semiconductor equipment maker's stock has dropped by 0.58% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lam Research in its upcoming release. On that day, Lam Research is projected to report earnings of $8 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.79%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.05 billion, indicating a 16.3% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $35.20 per share and a revenue of $17.31 billion, signifying shifts of +17.57% and +16.13%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. At present, Lam Research boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Lam Research is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.6, which means Lam Research is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that LRCX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.47. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

