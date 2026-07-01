Lam Research (LRCX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Lam Research (LRCX) was down 9.73% at $391.17. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.66%.

The semiconductor equipment maker's stock has climbed by 29.58% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lam Research in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.68, marking a 26.32% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.65 billion, indicating a 28.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.68 per share and a revenue of $23.11 billion, representing changes of +37.2% and +25.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lam Research. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.56% increase. Lam Research is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Lam Research is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 76.3. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 59.72.

We can also see that LRCX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Semiconductors industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.2.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.