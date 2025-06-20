Lam Research (LRCX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $90.49, marking a -1.9% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had gained 11.73% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lam Research in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $1.2 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 48.15%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.99 billion, indicating a 28.89% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $18.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +33.78% and +22.23%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lam Research. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.02% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lam Research currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Lam Research is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.57, which means Lam Research is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that LRCX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

